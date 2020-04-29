SPOKANE, Wash. - As May 1 approaches, the City of Spokane is preparing to transition from seasonal warming centers to regional COVID-19 response shelter services for people experiencing homelessness.
Seasonal warming centers, which are operated by contractors, will be closing on Thursday, April 30, per terms of contracts. According to the city, shelter space opened to accommodate physical distancing as part of the regional response to coronavirus will remain operational.
Ongoing services for the homeless will include some extra programs because of coronavirus including:
- Access to the alternative care campus for those who need to isolate away from others due to illness.
- Additional physical shelter space to accommodate social distancing among those being served.
- Ongoing outreach and a "Street Medicine" program that includes health care professionals on an outreach team to visit the homeless where they are.
Contracts for seasonal winter warming centers and added warming center capacity expire on Thursday. Additional space that was set up at the downtown branch of the Spokane Public Library will close as planned on May 15 to accommodate the library's construction schedule.
Proposals to continue operations in a different location are being evaluated by representatives from Spokane, Spokane Valley, Spokane County and the Spokane Regional Health District.
The city and its partners will review the operations of the seasonal warming centers as part of the typical end-of-season process to identify needs for next season.
"We have prepared to continue to respond and reduce the spread of COVID-19 among those experiencing homelessness and throughout our community," Mayor Nadine Woodward said. "With warmer weather arriving, we must take this opportunity to proceed with our planning efforts on how our system of homelessness services transitions for the future."
Woodward will be creating a task force to look at the community's system to support the homeless and help transition people into permanent housing. Emergency pandemic response efforts slowed progress on that work in recent weeks, according to the city, but the work is expected to continue now.
"We developed a network of services to assist vulnerable citizens during the winter while also accommodating emergent needs created by the COVID-19 emergency," City Director of Community Housing and Homeless Services (CHHS) Tim Sigler said. "Our community now needs to come together to determine the best path forward, as our mayor and other local leaders have prioritized."
Among the decisions to be made is whether the future use of the city's building on North Cannon Street are needed, as well as recommendations to ensure internal processes and controls are clear, consistent and applied.
A review by the State Auditor's Office, which was announced at the end of February, is also ongoing. The Auditor's office is reviewing process steps of work that were done last fall, following questions raised by CHHS staff.
