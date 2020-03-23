Call to Spokane community to thank health care workers and first responders

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Communities across the world are taking a moment every day to step outside and cheer for their neighbors who are health care workers or first responders. 
 
A local woman saw the videos of others showing their appreciation, and decided to mobilize the Spokane community to show the same support
 
"Every single night at 7pm, take one minute to go outside and clap and cheer and ring that cow bell to show support for all of the first responders and health care workers who are just beginning the war on this virus & savings lives," Brandy Valdez said.
 
"Imagine if you had a long day seeing so many people struggling to breath, or worse and you heard everyone clapping and cheering for you in the distance to show the support and love and admiration they had for you! Just thinking about it makes my eyes water."
 
She's hoping to begin the show of support starting on Monday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. here in Spokane. For more information, click HERE.

