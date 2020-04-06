Spokane woman reunited with wedding album after 15 years thanks to "Stay Home" order

Spokane woman reunited with wedding album after 15 years thanks to "Stay Home" order
With people spending more time at home during this pandemic, many are taking care of some chores they might have been putting off. 
 
Kara Finley is a perfect example. She began cleaning out her house this week and came across something she's been keeping with her for more than a decade -- reigniting her search for its rightful owner. 
 
Around 15 years ago, Finley and her then-husband were coming home after running errands. It was snowy and dark, but just before they turned into their apartment complex, Finley saw something in the road on top of the snow. 
 
It was a wedding album, complete with photos of a beautiful ceremony and big family. 
 
The only thing missing? A name. 
 
"There wasn't social media back then, so I thought, okay well I'll get in contact with the newspaper or something and go from there. Never did it," Finley said. 
 
Time went by and years even passed. Finley eventually moved out of her apartment in north Spokane and even more four more times, still with no answers about the album. 
 
It wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic, and the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, that Finley finally had time to search for the family missing a piece of their history.
 
"My kids and I decided to start going through our old boxes and whatnot and I came across them again and as soon as I grabbed them, I knew exactly what to do, I was like, get it on social media. Somebody will find the owner," Finley said. 
 
It took a few days, but she finally found the bridge from the photos. The woman still lives on the street where Finley found the album. 
 
"She was so excited. She didn’t even realize it was gone. She said that she has the smaller album at home and thought her smaller one was the big one," Finley said.
 
"It is a great feeling to know the rightful owner is getting it back. I am fulfilled," said Finley.

Tags