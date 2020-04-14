SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is among countless local and national leaders making plans on how to restart the economy after weeks of quarantine.
On Tuesday, April 14, City Council President Breean Beggs addressed one potential plan to help renters and mortgage holders who were unable to make payments during the quarantine.
According to Beggs, the city is currently working on a law that will allow tenants and mortgage owners 10 months to gradually pay off those obligations without fear of being evicted.
In addition, Beggs also highlighted the $91 million that will be allocated to Spokane County through the federal CARES act. He said that he anticipates a portion of that money could go toward housing protection.
Beggs also said that the city is continuing to look into ways to help local businesses and others impacted by COVID-19.
