Spokane yoga studio struggling to get loans during the COVID-19 pandemic
Though financial aid exists to help businesses survive Governor Inslee's "Stay Home" order, actually getting any money has proved very difficult for some.
 
Stacey Sampson opened a yoga studio near downtown Spokane called Fat Girl Yoga three years ago. 
 
"It's a body positive space. It's a space where people just you know, are are kind and friendly and welcoming and doesn't matter if you're a size two or size 22," Sampson said. 
 
Her studio was doing very well, until the Governor's order forced her studio to shut its doors for a while. 
 
"I immediately put moratorium on people's membership, so they weren't going to be kind of charged for classes when they couldn't come here," Sampson said. 
 
Then, she began doing some online classes for her clients to still have access to yoga during a time they might need it the most. 
 
"Especially now, with all the stress that's happening with everybody and everything around us, that distressing and decompressing is super vital," she said. 
 
She acknowledged that holding online classes isn't the right fit for every client. Whether it's an issue of space, technology or just being able to focus, it doesn't work for everyone. 
 
Though she's been doing everything she can, her membership numbers are dwindling. She knew she needed help to keep her business afloat. 
 
At first, she tried applying for an SBA loan
 
"We were told that, you know, we could be half funding in three days, that didn't happen. We were told apply again, applied again. The funding still wasn't there," she said. 
 
Next, Sampson applied for the Paycheck Protection Program. It wasn't the best fit for her business, because her main expense is rent, but she gave it a shot anyway. The funds dried up before she could get approved. 
 
With the recent changes to unemployment, she went to apply for that as well. She said the site kept crashing and she was unable to reach anyone by phone. 
 
"It's just this proverbial cycle that kind of has a spinning our wheels. And I know we're not the only ones," Sampson said. 
 
She's worried that even when the restrictions are lifted, she doesn't know when people will feel safe enough to return to businesses like hers. 
 
"We're a smaller space and I don't want to risk my clients coming in and risk getting infected with a possible second wave or myself and bringing it home to my family," Sampson said. 
 
One of the best ways to help small fitness studios like Fat Girl Yoga is to pay for a membership to their online classes, or to leave them positive reviews for when their studio doors re-open.
 
Sampson holds a free deep stretching class on Saturdays on Facebook Live for those who can't afford a membership. For more information, click HERE.

