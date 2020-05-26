SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's hospitality industry has taken a large hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Visit Spokane, between March 15 and May 2, Spokane lost a total of $21,932,067 in revenue because events that were cancelled because of the virus.
There were a total of 35 events cancelled during that time period, which equates to 30,293 hotel rooms that went unrented and 25,707 people who didn't come to Spokane.
In total, hotel occupancy was down 64.05% when compared to the same period a year ago.
The DoubleTree Hotel had 110 layoffs, the Hotel Ruby Group had 100 and the Davenport Hotel Collection had a staggering 1,100 layoffs and saw the temporary closure of four of its properties.
Data from Visit Spokane also suggests that while Spokane's lost revenue will return, it will take time. They estimate the city will see an increase from about $14.5 million in revenue in 2020, to approximately $17.5 million in 2021 and about $29.6 million in 2022.
During the period between March 15 and May 2, Spokane reported a total of 393 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths associated with the virus.
At the time, that equated to 2.2% of cases statewide. Meanwhile, 41% of Washington's cases were reported from King County, where they had 7,290 confirmed cases and 519 deaths.
