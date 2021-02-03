SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane mass vaccination site at the arena has announced that they will be accepting new appointments starting on February 9, at 5:00 p.m.
This announcement comes nearly one week after the site was opened, with tickets being completely booked out within hours of registration opening.
Over the weekend, 1,227 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Spokane Arena.
CHAS Health said they are working with SRHD, DOH, and community partners to ensure there is enough supply to vaccinate everyone with a current appointment.
To schedule an appointment, visit chas.org/covidvaccine
You can also call 509-444-8200, calls will be taken until slots are full.