Spokane's Party Palace closing after 33 years of business

After 33 years of business, Spokane's Party Palace is closing their doors due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, owners Dan and Michelle Duncan will pull the plug once they are allowed to have customers in to sell their remaining inventory.
The Duncan's said the building is currently up for sale or lease.
According to The Spokesman-Review, the store is currently taking phone orders for balloon arrangements and curbside pickup.
