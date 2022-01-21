SPOKANE, Wash. - In late November of 2021, several employees of Finch Elementary, including the principal, took part in a protest, refusing to comply with the district's mask mandate.
A letter SPS sent home to Finch parents after that incident reads in part: “SPS’s district staff quickly addressed this situation, with limited impact to classroom and the school environment. Although we respect the varying opinions that exist regarding masks, we are required to follow the mandate and have taken the appropriate steps to ensure the situation is addressed.”
This week, we learned the principal involved in that protest has resigned. In his letter to parents Shane O’Doherty says he has decided, "it is in the best interest for me, and for Finch Elementary, to resign from Spokane Public Schools and have chosen to explore other opportunities. I have enjoyed the last four and half years working at Finch and am proud of the great work we have accomplished together. Finch has always had terrific students, hardworking staff members, and incredibly supportive parents that make it an awesome school. I know it will continue that reputation with its new leadership. Thank you again for welcoming me and supporting my time at Finch. I hope the best for you all."
Spokane Public Schools is still investigating the anti-masking situation, and say they'll have new information when it becomes available.