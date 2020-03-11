SPOKANE, Wash. - While Spokane Public Schools said they have no immediate plans to implement them, there are resources for students who may become impacted by COVID-19.
The full statement from SPS is as follows:
"Spokane Public Schools is committed to helping students stay up-to-date with their classes during the time they are absent from school. We have structures and supports in place for students who are absent for an extended period of time due to illness or exclusion.
SPS has a variety of resources and tools to support student learning and we will work with Spokane Regional Health District to determine how best to use those tools and resources in the event schools are closed. Students can already access digital learning tools like MobyMax, Blackboard and Office 365 so they can continue learning.
We plan to share more information in the coming day. Let me know if you need anything else."
As of Wednesday, March 11, there have been no cases of cornavirus confirmed in Spokane County.
