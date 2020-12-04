SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, the Spokane County Board of Health unanimously voted in favor of keeping Dr. Francisco Velázquez as the interim health officer for the Spokane Regional Health District.
Dr. Velázquez will hold the position until the board of health completes the recruitment process for hiring a permanent health officer.
According to the Board of Health, the first step in hiring a permanent replacement will be finding a recruitment firm. The Board of Health expects this to be completed by the end of January.
