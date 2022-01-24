SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County's two mass-testing sites at Spokane County Fair & Expo Center and Spokane Falls Community College will not be taking walk-ups Monday due to short staffing.
Both sites will be by appointment only for the day. Walk-ups have been suspended since last Thursday.
The county said they will continue to evaluate staffing levels to determine when walk-ups will be allowed again.
If you or someone you know needs to schedule an appointment, they can visit the health district's website.