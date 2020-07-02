SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed that an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a popular Spokane restaurant has grown.
Last week, 24 people who tested positive for the virus were confirmed to have a direct link to Borracho Tacos & Tequileria. As of Thursday, July 2, that number has grown to 46.
It is unknown how people of that total were customers and how many were employees.
The restaurant had hosted a live concert featuring a local DJ on June 12-13 and on June 19-20, they were inviting patrons to enjoy their patio seating.
