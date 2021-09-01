SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Regional Health District's Dr. Francisco Velazquez gave an update Wednesday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in Spokane County and some of the county's plans going into Labor Day weekend.
Dr. Velazquez said the county's intensive care units currently host over 30 COVID-19 patients, one of which is under 18-years-old.
Two other young people under 18 are also receiving COVID-19 care.
Dr. Velazquez said the county may reopen mass COVID-19 testing sites due to a rising number of cases and higher demand for test results from venues in the area.
Velazquez warned those planning to gather for the holiday weekend to keep groups small, stay outdoors as much as possible and wear masks as there have been trends of increased cases after recent summer holidays.