...BURST OF SNOW FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE IN SPOKANE AND A
PROLONGED PERIOD OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW LINGERING INTO FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches with the highest amounts on the Idaho side of the state
line.
* WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Moscow,
Plummer, Potlatch, Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Tekoa,
Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney,
Rockford, and Fairfield.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 1 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected Thursday
morning before temperatures climb above freezing around mid
day and into the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Washington Palouse, Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia
Basin and Spokane Area.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Friday has the potential to produce wind
gusts closer to 50 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&