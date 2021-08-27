SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County saw another spike in new COVID-19 cases Friday, continuing a trend reminiscent of the peak of COVID activity last December and January.
Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported 404 new cases Friday. They said 210 people are currently hospitalized.
Before August, the number of new cases had stayed under 300 since January 28. Friday was the third day this month new cases jumped past 400.
The situation looks no less grim when reviewing SRHD's hospitalization data. On August 15, the record number of hospitalizations set in a day from from November (21) was broken.
The effect of increasing hospitalizations is being felt in Spokane County hospitals as Providence locations decided to pause elective surgery Thursday to free up resources and space for COVID-19 patients.
Since Sunday, there have been 11 more COVID-19 related deaths in the County.
Here's some recommendations from SRHD to stay healthy during this time.
- Get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as you are eligible.
- Follow public health guidance for preventing COVID-19 recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
- Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.
- Seek out and ask for help if somebody is struggling with anxiety, depression, fear, anger, or other negative emotions. Call Washington Listens (833-681-0211) for support and resources.
- Support each other, regardless of race, ethnicity, or nationality, and including individuals who have become ill. Show compassion and support for individuals and communities most closely impacted and anyone who might be sick.
- Follow the guidance required by the governor’s Washington Ready plan now that industry sectors previously covered by Roadmap to Recovery Phased Reopening are open.