SPOKANE, Wa.— The Spokane Regional Health District's Wednesday update showed a slight improvement in COVID-19 trends.
The district’s report highlights two positive changes. The positive test rate per 100,000 people in the county dropped from 189 to 163 since the last observation period. The average number of new positive cases in Spokane County residents also dropped from 7.3% to 6.5%.
That being said, SRHD announced 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County on Wednesday. 48 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 and no new deaths have been reported. This update brings county totals up to 38,266 positive cases and 592 deaths overall.
More information about COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and available appointments in Washington state can be found here.