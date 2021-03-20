The Spokane Regional Health District reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 cases in Spokane County on Saturday.
The district said 50 Spokane County residents are hospitalized with the virus.
SRHD did not report any new deaths on Saturday. Their weekend release said, “officials discovered a discrepancy in data concerning COVID-19 related deaths and are currently looking into the matter. Data will be reviewed and corrected as soon as possible.”
