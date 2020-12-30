SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Regional Health District reported 146 new positive COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths on Tuesday.
The 146 new cases continues a steady decline in daily cases being reported in Spokane while the 8 deaths is a large increase in that category compared to recent reports.
The total number of cases in Spokane is now 25,945 and the total deaths are 365.
There are currently 65 people hospitalized right now with COVID-19.
