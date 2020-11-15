SPOKANE, Wash. - After Gov. Inslee announced new COVID restrictions for the state of Washington on Sunday, Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) posted an official statement in response to the Governor's announcements.
SRHD officials said that with nearly 2,400 positive cases over the past two weeks and hospital capacity around 65%, the measures are critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death, and helping conserve hospital capacity so that Spokane County residents can continue to have access to quality care.
Interim health officer, Dr. Francisco Velazquez said “The roll-back of guidance is what we can do to curtail the exponential growth of COVID-19-positive cases and save lives. With colder temperatures and the holiday season ahead, the risk of spread is that much greater.”
The Governors restrictions very clearly limit indoor gatherings, especially in light of the upcoming holiday season that officials are warning could cause more outbreaks.
“Prolonged exposure indoors puts us most at risk, and that remains as true in our personal residences as it does in public places,” said Velazquez. “When we’re asked where we see the outbreaks, it’s difficult to pinpoint one or two main culprits. We’re seeing it everywhere. What we do know is the virus is spread in social gatherings where health measures aren’t being followed as closely. It’s then brought into schools and into workplaces.”
SRHD clarified that as guidance is released from the state, SRHD staff are available to provide support the community in following them.
“We’re all tired, and we all have pandemic fatigue, but now is not the time to relax. We must continue to wear our masks, physically distance, wash our hands regularly, and avoid gathering outside of our household,” said Velazquez. “The team here at the health district is working tirelessly to provide the guidance you need to operate your business, to live safely and to protect those you care about.”
For more information on COVID-19 in Spokane, visit www.srhd.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.