SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County saw its largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 348 cases and the Spokane Regional Health Department said 'pandemic fatigue' is part of the cause.
SRHD Spokesperson Kelli Hawkins wrote in a statement, "Many people continue to not follow the health measures that can help prevent spread. Wearing masks, physically distancing and washing hands are more important than ever as the weather cools and people are more inclined to gather indoors where the air circulation is not good."
SRHD said they are continuing to see outbreaks from gatherings at home with friends and family that is spreading COVID-19 to workplaces.
The leading age group that is catching COVID-19 are between 20-39 but within the past two weeks, there have been more cases in the 10-19 age range.
Despite more cases being seen between the ages of 10-19, there have been no significant outbreaks in schools.
