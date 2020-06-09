Update: The Spokane Regional Health District says Tuesday, June 9, will be the final day of operations of the community COVID-19 screening site at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center.
The screening site had recently reduced its daily operations and had originally planned to shut down on June 18.
The SRHD says other screening options are available countywide at select CHAS, Providence, MultiCare (Rockwood and Indigo), Unify, Native Project, Kaiser Permanente and Franklin Park Urgent Care clinics. More info on those clinics and a map is available here.
Previous coverage: SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The community COVID-19 screening site at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center will no longer be operating on Fridays or weekends, and will close entirely next month.
According to the Spokane COVID Response team, the screening site at the fairgrounds will be closed Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. The site will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
Going forward, the operating hours of the screening site will be from Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Those operating hours will run through June 18, which will be the final day the community screening site will be open at the fairgrounds.
Other screening services for COVID-19 will remain available throughout Spokane County at select CHAS, Providence, MultiCare (Rockwood and Indigo), Unify, Native Project, Kaiser Permanente and Franklin Park Urgent Care clinics. More info on those clinics and a map is available here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.