SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District released an updated set of guidelines for schools regarding COVID-19 responses. The Mead School District has already adopted the measures into practice.

Of note, SRHD is adopting the DOH/CDC guidance on reduced isolation of COVID positive individuals to 5 days, so long as that person meets the following criteria on day 6 when returning to school:

  • No symptoms are present, or symptoms are resolving; AND
  • They have been fever-free for the past 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medications; AND
  • That the person continues to wear a well-fitting mask around others until day 10.
  • Testing can be done at day 5 or later, but if that test is positive, then the individual must isolate until day 10.

The other three major changes, according to a letter sent to Mead families today, address classroom, athletic, and home exposures:

Classroom Exposure

  • When a CLASSROOM reaches five cases in a 14-day period: 
    • Vaccinated students are eligible to enter the Test-to-Stay protocol and continue attending school.
    • Students who have had a recent COVID infection in the last 90 days can continue to attend school without testing.
    • Unvaccinated students who have NOT had COVID in the last 90 days are required to quarantine for five days with a test on Day 6 OR quarantine for 10 days if choosing not to test.
    • Once a classroom has undergone this closure process, the case count toward a closure resets to zero upon return.

Athletic Exposure

  • When an ATHLETIC team in a high-risk sport (basketball, wrestling, cheer) reaches five cases in a 14-day period:
    • No practices or competitions for five days for any unvaccinated athletes who have NOT had COVID in the last 90 days.
    • If athletes are not vaccinated and their team is closed because of reaching the closure threshold, then they are not able to participate with their team for 5 days but can attend classes while participating in Test to Stay.
    • If an athlete chooses not to test when a team reaches the closure threshold, they must quarantine for 10 days.

Household Exposure

  • If there is a positive case in the household: Irrespective of vaccination status, all school-age household members who have NOT had COVID in the last 90 days must quarantine at home for five days. Quarantine period begins on the last day of exposure. 
    • Household members must test on Day 6 to return, and must retest on Day 10.

