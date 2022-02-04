SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District released an updated set of guidelines for schools regarding COVID-19 responses. The Mead School District has already adopted the measures into practice.
Of note, SRHD is adopting the DOH/CDC guidance on reduced isolation of COVID positive individuals to 5 days, so long as that person meets the following criteria on day 6 when returning to school:
- No symptoms are present, or symptoms are resolving; AND
- They have been fever-free for the past 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medications; AND
- That the person continues to wear a well-fitting mask around others until day 10.
- Testing can be done at day 5 or later, but if that test is positive, then the individual must isolate until day 10.
The other three major changes, according to a letter sent to Mead families today, address classroom, athletic, and home exposures:
Classroom Exposure
- When a CLASSROOM reaches five cases in a 14-day period:
- Vaccinated students are eligible to enter the Test-to-Stay protocol and continue attending school.
- Students who have had a recent COVID infection in the last 90 days can continue to attend school without testing.
- Unvaccinated students who have NOT had COVID in the last 90 days are required to quarantine for five days with a test on Day 6 OR quarantine for 10 days if choosing not to test.
- Once a classroom has undergone this closure process, the case count toward a closure resets to zero upon return.
Athletic Exposure
- When an ATHLETIC team in a high-risk sport (basketball, wrestling, cheer) reaches five cases in a 14-day period:
- No practices or competitions for five days for any unvaccinated athletes who have NOT had COVID in the last 90 days.
- If athletes are not vaccinated and their team is closed because of reaching the closure threshold, then they are not able to participate with their team for 5 days but can attend classes while participating in Test to Stay.
- If an athlete chooses not to test when a team reaches the closure threshold, they must quarantine for 10 days.
Household Exposure
- If there is a positive case in the household: Irrespective of vaccination status, all school-age household members who have NOT had COVID in the last 90 days must quarantine at home for five days. Quarantine period begins on the last day of exposure.
- Household members must test on Day 6 to return, and must retest on Day 10.