SPOKANE, WASH- We have had outdoor football games canceled, Hoopfest and Pig Out all shut down due to COVID-19. But in the case of the Kraken game, it’s all systems go.
But why is that? Many are wondering why this was ok but outdoor Football events like the battle of the bell were not. So we asked Spokane Regional Health what made this different.
SRHD says although COVID-19 transmission is high and there is added pressure on our hospitals, cooperation from the NHL and the Spokane Arena makes them feel confident this event is as safe as it can be.
Via email SRHD says, “We feel good about the additional measures that we recommended and they have implemented.”
Organizers of the upcoming Seattle Kraken hockey game, as well as representatives of the Spokane Arena, have participated in Spokane Regional Health District’s Events and Venues Workgroup over the past several months.
SRHD says their participation and through meetings with business and technical advisors, they were able to discuss state guidance for events and plan accordingly.
Adding that the main objective was to ensure everyone was following the requirements and guidance set by the Governor’s Office and Washington State Department of Health and Labor & Industries.
SRHD points out that by requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, reduced capacity limit to allow for greater physical distancing, providing ample hand washing and sanitizing stations, and the implementation of testing protocols and mitigation efforts among staff and volunteers, we’re contributing to the way they feel.
SRHD says community events can continue if we follow public health guidance: vaccinate, wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice good respiratory etiquette.