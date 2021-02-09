SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is working with warming centers and shelters to distribute the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine for community members experiencing homelessness.
Vaccination clinics were established and started on Jan. 25. Vaccines were distributed to people following the Washington State Department of Health phased guidance.
"This was a team effort with service providers and our immunization team who prioritized vaccines for warming center and shelter patrons," said Kylie Kingsbury, SRHD homeless outreach coordinator.
So far 184 people under the phase 1B guidance have chosen to be vaccinated. To ensure the people who received the first dose get the second dose, SRHD kept track of the people who were vaccinated and participating shelters offered to hold vaccination cards to help remind people when they will be due for their second dose.
The City of Spokane established weekly service provider meetings in March 2020 to share official health guidance, resources and brainstorm operational solutions to begin mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in the regional shelter system.