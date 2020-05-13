Many have been waiting and asking, and the Social Security Administration has an answer.
The SSA says SSI recipients should be expecting their economic impact payments via direct deposit Wednesday, May 13, with the following info on their website:
SSI recipients who did not file a 2019 and 2018 return and who do not have a representative payee should receive their electronic payment from the IRS by May 13 by direct deposit or to their Direct Express card if they did not use the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool. If you used the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool, you will receive your payment by May 13 to the non-Direct Express bank account you may have provided.
The SSA says the IRS will begin mailing paper checks on May 15 to SSI recipients who receive their monthly SSI payment by paper check, and to SSI recipients who used the IRS' non-filer tool but left the bank account information empty.
The SSA clarifies that they will not consider stimulus payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.
The IRS has processed most economic impact payments to SSI recipients who are dually entitled to SSI and Social Security, and to SSI recipients if they filed a 2019 or 2018 tax return.
The SSA provides a recently-updated guide for Social Security and SSI recipients providing steps to take and schedule of payments.
