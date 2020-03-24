SPOKANE, Wash. - Following Governor Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order announced on Monday, the CEO of the Spokane Transit Authority has signed an emergency proclamation.
CEO Susan Meyer signed the proclamation, which enables additional safety measures beyond steps already taken during the agency's initial response to COVID-19. Among the new temporary measures will be a suspension of fares until further notice.
"As a part of STA's ongoing response to COVID-19, I will initiate emergency, temporary practices to protect the public and our employees from the spread of the virus, while continuing to provide essential transportation services to those in need," Meyer is quoted as saying in a press release.
Beginning Thursday, March 26, all fare collection for STA services will be suspended. In addition, starting Thursday, customers will be asked to use the bus's rear doors only. Customers requiring mobility assistance can continue to use the front doors.
These practices will maximize safety by reducing interactions between passengers and coach and van operators and enable proper social distancing, according to the press release.
More information about STA and its response to the coronavirus can be found on the agency's website HERE.
STA will also be offering rides for seniors, the details of which can be found here:
- Rides for Seniors: STA will offer rides to people age 60 and over who must travel to essential destinations. Passengers will ride door-to-door in STA Paratransit Vans and passengers per vehicle will be limited to maximize social distancing during travel. Trips can be scheduled the day before or the same day with at least two hours advance notice.
- Rides for Seniors Details:
- Customers will be required to show proof of age
- Rides for seniors are limited to essential trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, medical facilities and work
- Trip origins and destinations must be within STA's Paratransit boundary, which is defined to be within 3/4 of a mile from an existing bus route
- Trips can be scheduled the day before, or the same day with two hours advance notice
- Seniors may be accompanied by one companion
- Trips are based on van and operator availability and may be subject to adjustments
- Van operators may arrive up to 30 minutes after the scheduled pick up time
- To schedule a trip, contact a Paratransit Reservationist at (509)328-1552
- Reservationists may provide additional information and instructions to customers
