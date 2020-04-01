SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Transit Authority employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo sent out to STA employees on April 1.
STA's CEO E. Susan Meyer told workers that the organization was informed of the positive result on March 31.
According to STA, the employee started self-isolating the week of March 20 after recognizing possible COVID-19 symptoms. The employee who tested positive is exhibiting mild symptoms and are recovering well, and anyone who could have been exposed to the patient is being contacted.
The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed that STA's current infection control protocols are in line with guidelines set by public health officials.
Those guidelines include:
- Practicing social distancing on public transportation
- Sanitizing and disinfecting vehicles and facilities
- Providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to employees
According to the memo sent to employees, STA is advising all employees to continue practicing good hand hygiene, social distancing and to continue using PPE.
