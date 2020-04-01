SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane Transit Authority is reducing transit services and suspending its express routes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to STA, the organization is moving to "service level three" on its emergency response plan, meaning the following express routes will be suspended temporarily.
- Route 124 - North Express
- Route 144 - South Express
- Route 174 - Liberty Lake Express
- Route 173 - Valley Transit Center Express
- Route 190 - Valley Express
For more information on the STA routes that have been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can click here.
Emergency Response Plan
STA's Emergency Response Plan has five service levels that correspond to the conditions of public transportation across the Spokane metro area.
Those service levels are:
- Service Level One: Regular Service
- Service Level Two: Non-School Day Service (EWU & CCS)
- Service Level Three: No Peak-Hour Express Service
- Service Level Four: Saturday Schedule Service
- Service Level Five: Enhanced Sunday/ Holiday Service
As STA moves up in the emergency response service levels, the reduction of normal service operation increases. According to STA, by moving to service level three, transportation riders will see an 11 percent reduction to normal services.
After Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee issued the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" Order, STA reportedly saw a 30 percent decrease in the number of public transportation riders compared to March 2019.
According to STA, Paratransit ridership has fallen by 80 percent, however, paratransit service will continue to operate on a normal schedule due to its operating schedule.
For more information on the service reduction, you can click here.
