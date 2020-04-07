AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A staff member at the Airway Heights Corrections Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The information comes in a release from the Washington Department of Corrections, which has been keeping track of coronavirus cases within corrections centers across the state.
There are currently no reported cases of coronavirus among the incarcerated population at the Airway Heights Corrections Center.
Additional details can be found on the Department of Corrections website HERE.
