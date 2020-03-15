Starbucks is implement "to-go" only model in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks to encourage social distancing and stop the spread of COVID-19.
According to a press release on Sunday, they are pausing the use of all seating inside and on the patio. They will also be modifying the setup of the condiment bar.
Mobile orders, drive thru, and delivery will still be open.
Starbucks said they will be reducing operating hours in areas with high clusters of COVID-19 like Seattle and New York.
