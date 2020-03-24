SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday morning, local and state leaders came together to expand on Governor Inslee's Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. By the time all eight leaders spoke, there were two things that were abundantly clear: we are #InlandStrong, and any information you need about the local response to the Coronavirus can be found at SpokaneCovidResponse.org.
Spokane's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bob Lutz, started by saying that Spokane County now has 33 cases and he expects that number to continue to go up, at least for a little while. He said that with social distancing, hand washing and limiting unnecessary contact that number will go down. Lutz ended by saying, "be kind, be compassionate, stay home, stay healthy, and save a life."
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward then took the podium to update the city's response to COVID-19. The mayor said:
- Spokane Public Schools has added three different meal sites
- Spokane will be changing the first floor of the Downtown Public Library into a makeshift homeless shelter until at least the middle of May
- Spokane is looking at the county fairgrounds as a possible isolation/quarantine site
Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns then took the podium and made a plea for people to continue to support local restaurants. He said nearly every restaurant has order-to-go options and wants customers to use them: "we need to support our businesses and keep people employed."
The mayors of Spokane Valley and Millwood echoed the same messages. The mayor of Spokane Valley, Ben Wick, said that food banks are doing okay right now, but could always use food donations. Representative Marcus Riccelli and State Senator Andy Billig both said they were amazed at the local response to the Governor's order, and said together we will get through this.
Then Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich stepped up to the podium. The Sheriff said that there has been a lot of misinformation about enforcement of the governor's order. He said you can go outside your home, he said there are no road restrictions, there is no shortage of food or products, but he said if you don't comply with the governor's orders law enforcement will contact you.
Knezovich said that if you are concerned about a business operating when it shouldn't or a crowd of people, call Crime Check at (509-456-2233). The Sheriff's Office will be coordinating with them about the enforcement, but the Sheriff was very clear: do not force their hand.
"Folks, we need you to voluntarily comply with this order. We do not want to do that. The last thing we want to do is arrest people over this. Because where are we going to put them? I mean seriously? Think about that, folks." Knezovich said there are so many better things for his deputies to do. "We need you to comply," the Sheriff said. "We need you to take this seriously because your family's health, or elderly family's health, is at risk."
When asked about people concerned about their neighbors breaking the rules, the Sheriff said: "Look, we need parents to be parents. We've given you the information and we need you to take that information and implement it in your families. I'm calling on my community to step up here. Parents: be parents."
He also once again asked people to return to normal shopping habits. The Sheriff said he's been told that there is no shortage of anything, but there will be if people don't return to their normal shopping habits.
Dr. Lutz said at this point they are preparing for a Personal Protective Equipment shortage, but it has not happened yet. He says it could happen and they are preparing for that possibility.
