The Washington State Board of Health (BOH) has given KHQ an update on the investigation into Administrative Officer Amelia Clark and the Spokane Regional Health District after they terminated of Dr. Bob Lutz.
In a statement, BOH Spokesperson Kelie Kahler writes:
"The current status of the preliminary investigation into the termination of Dr. Bob Lutz is the state Board of Health is working with the Department of Health to contract for a third-party investigator. Pending finalization of the contract, we anticipate the investigator will start their work this month. We are unable to provide further comments on the preliminary investigation at this time."
KHQ also asked BOH to comment on the resignation of seven members of the Spokane Health Advisory Committee.
Kahler said the state Board of Health does not have authority over the advisory committee and therefore cannot comment on the situation.
