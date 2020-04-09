SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Retired Vice Admiral Raquel Bono, the Washington state director for COVID-19 Health System Response Management, will be touring the Inland Northwest COVID-19 Response Command Center on Friday, April 10.
During the visit, Vice Admiral Bono will also tour area hospitals and sit down with county public health officials.
Bono was recently appointed by Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to advise the governor's staff and state agencies on how to address the capacity and strain COVID-19 cases could put on the health care system in Washington state.
Before signing on to be the director of Washington state's Health System Response Management division, Vice Admiral Bono was the CEO and the director for the Defense Health Agency. She worked to provide health care services to those in combat.
