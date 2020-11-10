The Washington State Department of Health released a new situation report for COVID-19 and DOH said the rapid spread of COVID-19 is very concerning as the holiday season approaches.
The reproductive number, the number of how many new people each COVID-19 patient will infect, is continuing to increase. As of October 30, in eastern Washington that number is 1.36 and in western Washington that number is 1.29.
The goal is to have this number around one.
According to the state's situation report, in July, the reproductive number in eastern Washington was 0.82.
According to Spokane Regional Health District spokesperson Kelli Hawkins, Spokane County is seeing an increase of cases due to weather and pandemic fatigue. Hawkins said the cold weather is pushing people indoors where the air circulation is not good.
DOH said some of the increase in cases through early October is related to increased testing volumes, more recent case counts in both eastern and western Washington have increased, despite testing volumes being flat.
