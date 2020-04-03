OLYMPIA - Following Governor Jay Inslee's extension of the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy," order, all state lands will also remain closed through May 4.
The extension will apply to all camping on state lands, boat launches and water access sites, wildlife areas and day-use recreation areas.
The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced the extension of the state lands closure on Friday, April 3.
"The decision to extend the closure of public lands was an extremely difficult one. I share the sense of disconnection and loss that we are all feeling by not being able to be out in nature," Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said. "Our trails, campgrounds and outdoor spaces are core to who we are in Washington, but this temporary sacrifice is necessary to turn the tide and protect our loved ones and neighbors. We have the responsibility to do what we must to save as many lives as possible."
WDFW anticipates additional fishing and hunting season announcements to be made on Monday, April 6.
Campers who have state parks reservations through May 4 will be notified and offered a full refund. Visitors can find the latest information about state park operations HERE.
People should continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene when outdoors and continue to stay as close to home as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.