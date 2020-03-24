OLYMPIA - Washington state parks and wildlife areas will be temporarily closing following Governor Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
According to a release from the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the temporary closure of state-managed parks, wildlife areas and water access areas will be in place for at least two weeks starting Wednesday, March 25.
Entrance gates and facilities will be closed and on-site public services will be suspended. Essential staff will be present to preserve and protect resources.
Camping and other overnight accommodations and state-managed recreation lands will remain closed through Thursday, April 30.
More information can be found on the Washington State Parks website HERE and the Department of Fish and Wildlife website HERE.
