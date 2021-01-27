In a Town Hall meeting hosted by the Washington House Democrats, state Senator Andy Billig said to expect more 'flexibility' in the current reopening plan.
"There is going to be an announcement tomorrow by the governor to adjust the metrics and some additional flexibility," Senator Billig said.
Billig said he is going to leave the details to Governor Jay Inslee because he is still working out the possible changes.
"Everybody wants to get the economy open and our lives back to normal as fast as we safely can," Billig said.
"We are not out of the woods," Billig said in regards to the pandemic.
As of Wednesday night, there are no scheduled press briefings from the Office of Governor Jay Inslee.