As COVID-19 continues to spread, the Spokane Teachers Credit Union said people are starting to withdraw an extra amount of cash and they said it may be a bad move.
According to STCU, there are four reasons why it is a bad idea:
1. Cash is vulnerable - Credit union accounts are federally insured to $250,000, making them a gazillion times safer than keeping your money under the mattress or in your pocket.
2. Cash is not required - With so many secure ways to access your accounts and to pay your bills, there’s almost no reason you’ll need extra cash.
3.Cash is tempting - You may actually need less cash at this time. Unless, of course, you've got it stuffed in your wallet, tempting you to spend money you would not have spent if it were secure in the bank, earning dividends.
4. Cash is, well, kind of dirty - As regards your personal health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends always washing hands thoroughly after handling cash, because you never know where it's been.
You can find out more information on the STCU website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.