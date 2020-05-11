Stevens County is one of three counties additionally approved early entry into the second phase of Washington state's COVID-19 reopening plan.
Monday, Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved applications from Stevens, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan.
A total of eight counties have been granted phase 2 entry, with Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties approved for variances last week.
Businesses in these counties must await health guidance for their industries prior to reopening under phase 2.
Counties applying for variance must have a population less than 75,000 with no new COVID-19 cases in the previous three weeks.
The state continues considering additional options to support different regional needs in reopening.
