STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Northeast Tri-County Health District is reporting the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Stevens County.
The health district was notified Friday of the Stevens County resident testing positive.
"We understand that news of this first confirmed case in our community can create fear and uncertainty," NETCHD said in a press release. "NETCHD has been working aggressively with our medical providers, emergency management teams, and community partners to protect the health of the public."
The individual is in isolation and receiving medical care. The NETCHD is in the process of notifying potential close contacts and those individuals will be given additional guidance on precautions they should take.
NETCHD says with the number of COVID-19 cases in Washington and the U.S. continuing to grow, the risk to the general public is increasing.
"It is likely that more cases will be confirmed in our area in the future," NETCHD said. "The risk to the local community is being assessed regularly and public health recommendations will be updated, as needed, based on the current risk."
