The Northeast Tri-County Health District is reporting a Stevens County resident with confirmed COVID-19 has died.
The NETCHD received notice Monday that the patient, who had previously been in critical condition, sadly has passed away.
"During this difficult time, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual, as they grieve the loss of their loved one," The NETCHD said in a statement. “We are truly sorry for your loss and extend our sympathies.”
There have been nine cases in the district, with seven in Stevens County, one in Ferry County and one in Pend Oreille County. This is the first death reported in the three counties.
All patients thus far in the Tri-County have been at least 40-59 years old, with six being 60-79 and one being 80+.
"With this loss being deeply felt by our entire community, this is an unfortunate reminder of the importance of staying home, social distancing and only going out for essential activities," NETCHD said. "We must continue our efforts to protect each other and our communities during this outbreak."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.