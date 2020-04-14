This week millions of checks are being sent out as part of a $2 trillion relief package designed to help Americans make it through the coronavirus pandemic. Scammers have not wasted any time coming up with ways to steal that money. Consumer advocacy group US Public Interest Research Group (U…

This week millions of checks are being sent out as part of a $2 trillion relief package designed to help Americans make it through the coronavirus pandemic. 

Scammers have not wasted any time coming up with ways to steal that money. 

Consumer advocacy group US Public Interest Research Group (US PIRG) has listed the top scams to watch out for. 

  1. Fake Checks:  If you get a stimulus check in the mail before late April, it is likely a fraud. The IRS will need a few weeks, at least, to mail out checks. And for now, it looks like the IRS is forgoing any paper checks. So if you get a check too soon, for an unusual amount, or requires verification, be wary.

  2. Social Media Messages: The US government will never ask you for personal or financial information over Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or other social media. The Better Business Bureau has found a rising number of scams offering to pay medical bills for seniors, give out emergency grants, or deliver additional money. Each takes you to a phony website to steal valuable information from you.

  3. Fake Social Security Number Requests: According to AARP, the Social Security Administration received over 450,000 complaints last year of scammers asking for Americans’ Social Security numbers. You should never give out this information unless it is through an approved government portal. 

  4. Small Business Administration Loan Scams: Any email communication from SBA will come from accounts ending with sba.gov. If you have a question about getting a SBA disaster loan, call 800-659-2955 or send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

  5. Processing Fees: Despite some peoples’ promise to get your money quicker if you pay a small fee, it is false. Checks will be sent directly to you or deposited in your account. See U.S. PIRG Education Fund’s guide on stimulus checks. 

  6. Cash Advances: Some lenders offer to give you an advance on your stimulus money. The catch: you pay a high interest rate which can add up quickly, costing you more than it is worth.

If you are curious when your stimulus check might show up in your bank account - The IRS is working on that

We've also created a tool to estimate how much your check will be. 

Have you filed your 2019 taxes?

What was your filing status in 2019

What was your adjusted gross income in 2019

How many children did you claim as dependents in 2019

Tags