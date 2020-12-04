Schweitzer Mountain sees first snowfall of the 2020 season!
UPDATE: 

'Stop the spread, so we can continue to shred,' is the message the Schweitzer Mountain Resort is sending to their customers, asking them to mask up.

This comes after the Bonner County Sherriff said that he will not be enforcing the mask mandate put into place by the Panhandle Health Board.
 
Schweitzer's President Tom Chasse, said the conflicting messages creates challenges in the community, but he is begging people to mask up to keep the mountain open.
 
The resort has been open for more than a week now, and they have loved having people back on the mountain.
 
"To get back on the snow is fantastic for all of us, it's that touch of normalcy that we have really been craving," said Dig Chrismer, marketing manager at Schweitzer.
 
If you want Schweitzer to stay open, they are asking you to wear a mask in the lift line because once you get to the top of the mountain there is miles and miles of mountains for you to socially distance.
 
"Once you're on the mountain there is plenty of space to breath but when you are on the lift line that's when we need to cover up to protect each other," said Chrismer.
 
Chrismer said they have put in signs for six feet social distancing at the lines, and also ghost lanes to ensure social distancing.
 
They are also asking that when inside the buildings at the resort, that you wear a mask.
 
"90 percent of the people are working with us to cover up, so the message is that everyone needs to do their part, so we can keep skiing through the end of the season," said Chrismer.
 
Chrismer said that if people don't wear masks, President of the resort, Tom Chasee, would be willing to shut down the mountain, to ensure that the spread of the virus is at a minimum. 
 
Skiers that spoke with KHQ said they will do anything to ensure that a mountain closure doesn't happen.
 
"Honestly, we will just do anything to keep the mountain open, if everyone does their part and wears a mask, it's not that hard to just wear it in the lift line, just put on your mask so we can ski all season," said Payton Williams, skier at Schweitzer.
 
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
 
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The President and CEO of Schweitzer, Tom Chasse, emailed a letter to season pass holders encouraging people to follow their mask mandate and "mask up" when at the resort. He also warned, If they don't, there could be consequences.
 
In the letter he wrote, "We are making progress as we adapt to the Governor's roll back to stage 2 and the Panhandle Health District mask mandate, but we still have work to do." 
 
Schweitzer's current policy requires masks in all indoor spaces and are required for guests waiting in lift lines. There is signage posted throughout the resort and employees are working lift lines to remind everyone of the policy.
However, Chasse warned, they don't have enough employees to be in all locations and  if things don't improve, he's willing to close.
 
"We don’t have enough staff to be in all places at all times. It’s unrealistic to staff every bathroom, every lift line and every indoor space to remind guests to mask up. If we cannot get this under control, I’m willing to shut down the entire operation until we’re able to open additional lifts and terrain." 
 
Chasse also offered to refund anyone for their season pass if they are unhappy with Schweitzer's COVID-19 response. 
 
"Although we passed our deadline to roll season passes forward on November 15, 2020, I am willing to offer anyone an opportunity to reconsider if they choose. Bottom line - if you’re uncomfortable with our current process, procedures, and expectations relative to Covid, I would be more than happy to roll your season pass to next year as long as you do so by Friday, December 11, 2020. The decision is yours." 
 
You can read the full letter here: 
 
Good afternoon Schweitzer Family,
Here we are in December, with a couple of weeks of operation under our belts. We’re making progress as we adapt to the Governor’s roll back to stage 2 and the Panhandle Health District mask mandate, but we still have work to do. I’m sure you’re aware that the pandemic has become somewhat of a political issue locally. The Panhandle Health District mandated mask wearing throughout the 5 northern counties of Idaho “when social distancing of 6’ cannot be maintained.” I believe that the length of a ski provides fore/aft distance and the setup of “ghost lanes” in our lift staging areas provides lateral distancing. In an effort to step up our game, we stated that masks are required in our lift lines, we created a narrow point of entry with appropriate signage and we staffed these areas with our executive team till mid-day on the weekends. Additionally, we have our mountain host team working the lift lines in an effort to remind everyone of our expectations.
After all of the work we have put in to be proactive in support of the PHD mandate, certain portions of our community have not shown the same support. The local Bonner County Commissioners entertained a proclamation to defund the Health District and repeal the district wide mask mandate. The Bonner County Sheriff also made a public statement that he and his department would not enforce the mask mandate. The conflicting messages in our community create challenges for us and we can only do so much to get everyone on the same page in order to keep our operation going all winter long.
As we continue to voice our position, a reminder to mask up from everyone would be helpful. I was out on Sunday and felt as though 90% of our guests were masked up when I was in the lift line, a huge improvement from opening weekend. That being said, we don’t have enough staff to be in all places at all times. It’s unrealistic to staff every bathroom, every lift line and every indoor space to remind guests to mask up. If we cannot get this under control, I’m willing to shut down the entire operation until we’re able to open additional lifts and terrain.
Personally I’ve fielded a variety of comments related to our current Covid operational processes – some are angry that we would even consider enforcing mask wearing while others believe that we’ve done very little enforcement. It’s obvious we can’t make everyone happy with our Covid response. Although we passed our deadline to roll season passes forward on November 15, 2020, I am willing to offer anyone an opportunity to reconsider if they choose. Bottom line - if you’re uncomfortable with our current process, procedures, and expectations relative to Covid, I would be more than happy to roll your season pass to next year as long as you do so by Friday, December 11, 2020. The decision is yours.
We’ll continue to do what we can and hope that all of you will be proactive and encourage everyone to cover up. Just ask them, “do you want to be the reason we can’t ski/ride all season?” Like seatbelts, or taking your shoes off when you enter someone’s home, it’s a simple request.
Skiing and snowboarding are not essential functions during this pandemic but we understand the importance of having some normalcy in these unprecedented times. We need everyone to do their part. Hopefully we can all slow the spread and continue to shred.
Be kind. Be compassionate. Have patience.
Tom Chasse
President/CEO

