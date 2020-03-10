PULLMAN, Wash. - A Washington State University student in Pullman has been tested for COVID-19.
According to an email sent to staff on Tuesday, March 10, a student of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication was tested, though the results will not be available for a few more days.
The student has been asked to self-isolate as a precaution and the student's housemates have been asked to contact their healthcare providers for guidance.
WSU staff members are cleaning classrooms and other facilities in accordance with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the Department of Health.
The university has not recommended moving to an online format in Pullman or Vancouver. However, faculty members who have concerns can decide to move to an online format until further notice.
WSU will provide more information as it becomes available and has additional resources and recommendations regarding coronavirus HERE.
