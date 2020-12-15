A study from Ohio State University is showing that young, healthy adults who recover from COVID-19 are developing symptoms of myocarditis.
According to the study from Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State, researchers examined 26 COVID-19 positive college athletes for myocarditis, a rare disease that can cause heart failure and sudden cardiac death.
The study found that four of the 26 college athletes were showing signs of myocarditis, or 15 percent. In addition, eight others had evidence of scar tissue to the heart.
"The public should be aware of these findings and know the symptoms of heart disease with COVID-19 infection. As people begin to exercise after recovering from the virus, any chest pain, shortness of breath or abnormal heartbeats should be evaluated by a doctor," said Dr. Curt Daniels, co-author, cardiologist and professor at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.
The authors of the study said more research on the relation between COVID-19 and myocarditis needs to be done.
