Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held in South Dakota in August may be linked to more than 250,000 COVID-19 cases, according to a new study from the IZA Institute of Labor Economics.

According to NBC News, the 10-day rally had more than 400,000 people attend. 

A synthetic control approach done by researchers estimate the number of COVID-19 cases is 266,796 or 19 percent. 

The nonprofit company’s findings have not been corroborated by epidemiologists or public health officials.

Tags