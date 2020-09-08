The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held in South Dakota in August may be linked to more than 250,000 COVID-19 cases, according to a new study from the IZA Institute of Labor Economics.
According to NBC News, the 10-day rally had more than 400,000 people attend.
A synthetic control approach done by researchers estimate the number of COVID-19 cases is 266,796 or 19 percent.
The nonprofit company’s findings have not been corroborated by epidemiologists or public health officials.
