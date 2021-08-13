In a press conference this morning, OSPI Superintendent Chris Reykdal doubled down on yesterday’s letter to Governor Jay Inslee requesting a vaccine mandate for faculty in Washington’s schools.
Reykdal said he has two goals entering this school year: reopening school safely, and on time.
"Both of those core mandates and the in person return is at risk, delta has changed that," Reykdal said today. "We were on a trajectory of tremendous success here. We still can be and will be if we follow some additional safety measures."
Those measures? A vaccine requirement for staff--with religious and medical exemptions--which he hopes will quiet critics in the classrooms.
"It’s a false narrative to say that it’s a choice between getting the vaccine and losing your job, there are exemptions and that’s important," Reykdal continued.
But while this new debate appears to be just beginning.. Superintendent Reykdal insists it won’t set the school year back. Nevertheless, he’s hoping for swift action from Governor Inslee.
"I don’t want to start the school year reading about the loss of life of educators. Preventable death has never been a controversy until today."
Spokane Public Schools said in a statement:
SPS continues to encourage families and staff to follow the guidance of public health officials. We will continue to recognize the mandates provided at the state level.
The Washington Education Association--the state teachers' association--also sent us a statement. They said:
Safety for our students, staff, and communities is critical as we return to classrooms this fall, and WEA supports following all recommendations of public health experts for COVID mitigation. Schools must enforce masking, contact tracing, testing, social distancing, and other mitigation measures that will reduce infection rates.
These safe and effective COVID vaccines are the most effective tool in our fight to end the pandemic. WEA encourages everyone who can to get vaccinated immediately. If the governor requires educators to get vaccinated, the order will apply to WEA members.
The Spokane Education Association, Mead School District, Mead Education Association, Central Valley School District, and Central Valley Education Association all haven’t returned requests for comment.
Superintendent Reykdal said that school boards who don’t comply with any future mandate could face discipline.
"We will uphold the law, we will unfortunately have to withhold apportionment for those who willfully violate the law through a board action. This is not about an individual who disagrees, this is for boards who willfully violate the law and put their students in danger."