SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this week, I told you about the coin shortage in the country due to COVID-19. It's more of a circulation problem and not so much a supply issue, although production of coins has been limited.
However, it's not just coins. The effects of COVID-19 on every day products is far-reaching.
With a 2-year-old already running our house and twin boys born right before the pandemic hit, staying home for me and my wife during the shut down hasn't been hard because we simply haven't had a choice. But with three boys growing like I was an amateur inventor in a Disney movie who accidentally made my children into giants, it was time to get a bigger house.
So we did.
With a new house come the need for new furniture. We went to several furniture businesses in the Spokane area and they all told us essentially the same thing, sometimes right when we walked in the door: "You can buy it now, just don't expect it for a few months."
It was explained that due to COVID-19 and manufacturing supply chains being interrupted, a lot of furniture is on back order and although we'd be able to buy it, it wouldn't be available for pickup until at least October. That's what the sales folks told us. I did reach out to a local furniture store on Friday for an official comment on the matter, but my call was never returned.
The same story with appliances for the most part. We tried to take advantage of some sweet 4th of July sales, but were told by both Home Depot and Lowe's that we could order appliances, but due to COVID, they wouldn't be available until at least September, possibly October. My wife did coincidentally visit a local appliance store on Friday who said they did have everything we need in stock, so it looks like it depends on the store you visit.
So with no new furniture or appliances for the new home, that sounds like a reason for "Miller Time," right? Well, not to be a downer, but apparently aluminum cans are now in very tight supply as people's drinking habits have shifted from bars and restaurants to the confines of their homes.
How about the stuff inside the cans? I received a tip from a very concerned man who I'll identify only as "Kan Dleckner" who said he couldn't find his favorite beverage, Diet Coke, anywhere! Mr. Dleckner visited several stores and said all were sold out. It turns out, some of the ingredients used in diet sodas are in short supply at the moment, so they may be a little harder to come by. That doesn't mean they are impossible to find, you might just have to look a little harder.
These products are just the tip of the iceberg. Things like laptops, video game consoles, coffee and so much more are experiencing some kind of supply shortage. Many are produced overseas in China, or if they are made in America, factories are operating at a limited capacity, if at all during the shutdown.
The solution? Well, you can shop around and hit a few more store than you normally would. Like I said, my wife found an appliance shop in town that had plenty of inventory in stock. You can also look at second-hand options. We might be checking in with places like Craigslist or Facebook marketplace for a new dining table after I prematurely sold ours before finding a replacement.
Or... you can just drink regular Coke for a while, Mr. Dleckner. I'll throw a can on your desk.
