Spokane County, with the exception of Whitman County, is surrounded by counties that have been fast-tracked into phase two of Gov. Inslee's Safe Start Plan. As Spokane County continues to wait for the Governor's decisions on variance and moving into phase two, Stevens County is beginning to open back up.
A busy Main Street is something that seems almost fictional at this point with the last two months spent in quarantine, but the town of Colville is beginning to show signs of normalcy as they hit phase two on the road to reopening.
"It got really boring at home and it's really good to be back with my co-workers and to see our regular customers that we've become close to over the years," Pour House employee Mallory Lubking said.
Two of those customers, Kevin and Shirley Jenks, were pleased as punch to be back at one of their favorite restaurants enjoying a beer and some food.
"Does a beer taste better sitting at a bar," I asked them.
"Oh yeah," Kevin replied with a grin.
Pour House opened up for the first time on Wednesday under new Phase Two guidelines that allow restaurants to serve dine-in customers again. However, there still are restrictions that are in place, such as only allowing 50 percent normal capacity, tables placed six feet apart with no more than 5 customers to a table, and even a sign-in sheet for contact tracing purposes.
It's not exactly normal, but it's a step in the right direction, according to local business owners.
"They need it. We need it. People need it," Cahoots owner Lana Spradlin said. "We need the interaction. Period."
Spradlin and Mary Kay Morris opened Cahoots just six months ago, so what amounted to essentially a two month closure for a brand new business was a major hit for the owners and the community.
"Being shut down was devastating," Morris said. "It sad. It really hurt the town."
Walk into their bar and you can easily see they weren't fans of Inslee's initial stay home order. Stevens County has only had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the entire outbreak, compared to Spokane's nearly 400 and King County's many thousands, but Spradlin and Morris toughed it out and are now slowly beginning to get back to business with the help of their supportive town.
"We fought for it together. We knew we weren't going to fail," Spradlin said.
"These are good people. We really love our town," Morris added.
The Pour House and Cahoots are just a few businesses currently open under Phase Two. During our walk down Main Street on Wednesday we saw a farmers market, retail shops and electronic stores all open for business. A few shops were still closed, though a couple did have signs saying they would be reopening soon.
The last two months of have been tough to say the least, but the residents of Colville aren't moving forward without a little gained wisdom.
"It puts a lot of things into perspective," Lubking said while reflecting on the past two months. "I know there are times I'm like 'I don't want to go to work!' Now I'm like, 'Ok, I'm happy to be at work.'"
For Spradlin and Morris, the lesson they've taken away is simple: "Support your local locals."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.